2 Gazans charged with taking part in border riots

Joint List head asks for protection after photo shared of him in Islamic Jihad fatigues
The head of the Joint List of four predominantly Arab parties has requested protect after threats against him, Army Radio reports.
In a letter to the police commissioner and head of the Knesset Guard, Ayman Odeh highlighted a graphic shared on Twitter of his head imposed on a uniform of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.
The text accompany the tweet reads: “After the last flareup and the protests in support of Gaza I was remained of what Ayman Odeh told Army Radio: ‘I want to be opposition leader and receive security briefings,’ but the left still doesn’t understand the danger of Hamas and Islamic Jihad supporters in the Israeli Knesset and wants to form a narrow government with them.”
The letter from Odeh says the photo is seeking to portray him as an “enemy of the public” and encourage violence against him.
“History taught us the power of photos like these to lead to political murder,” he writes.
Odeh calls for an investigation into the photo and for whoever was responsible for it to be tried.
The Twitter account by behind the image, @TrueNewsIl, also shared a photo of Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi in an Islamic Jihad uniform.
אחרי הסבב האחרון וההפגנות תמיכה בעזה נזכרתי בדברים שאמר איימן עודה לגל"צ: "אני רוצה להיות יו"ר האופוזיציה ולקבל תדריכים ביטחוניים", אבל השמאל עדיין לא מבין את הסכנה של תומכי החמאס והג'יהאד האסלאמי בכנסת ישראל ורוצים ממשלה צרה איתם.@AyOdeh pic.twitter.com/ZYGsREZJvR
— חדשות אמת (@TrueNewsIL) November 14, 2019
After Halle synagogue attack, owner gifts kebab shop to employees
FRANKFURT, Germany — The owner of a kebab shop targeted in a deadly far-right attack in the German city of Halle last month has gifted the eatery to the two brothers who were working there during the shooting.
Siblings Ismet and Rifat Tekin received a framed letter transferring the ownership of the Kiez-Doener to them in a ceremony yesterday as the restaurant reopened for the first time since the October 9 attack.
“I wish my successors much strength in processing the terrible events of October 9, 2019 and hope they have many customers of different cultures and religions,” their former boss Izzet Cagac writes in the letter, which was accompanied by a key.
„Kiez-Döner“ in Halle an Mitarbeiter verschenkt https://t.co/a3X8CwFmCk pic.twitter.com/3bjaswVvTJ
— WELT (@welt) November 16, 2019
A 20-year-old customer was shot dead when a gunman opened fire on the kebab shop after earlier trying and failing to storm a synagogue. He also killed a female passerby.
The assailant, a suspected neo-Nazi, was arrested and later admitted that the attack was motivated by anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism, fueling concerns about an increasingly violent far-right scene in Germany.
At the reopened kebab shop, a colorful memorial wall pays tribute to the victims and all customers could eat for free over the weekend, local media reported.
Der Spiegel weekly praises Cagac’s gift as an act of hope.
“In a society increasingly plagued by brutality and hatred, this gesture of solidarity and humanity offers a small ray of light,” it writes.
— AFP
Iranian cop killed in clashes over fuel price hike
TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian policeman died today after being shot in a clash with “rioters and thugs” during protests against petrol price hikes, state news agency IRNA reports.
Major Iraj Javaheri died of his wounds a day after a confrontation with armed attackers in the western city of Kermanshah on Saturday, provincial police chief Ali Akbar Javidan says, cited by IRNA.
The officer was “martyred in a confrontation with a number of rioters and thugs,” Javidan says. He suffered a gunshot wound while trying to defend his police station from the assailants who attempted to seize it, Javidan says.
It is the second confirmed death since protests erupted across Iran on Friday after the announcement of a decision to impose petrol price hikes and rationing.
“The people of Kermanshah, alongside people of other cities, peacefully protested the recent developments… and their concerns will certainly be heard,” says Javidan. “The majority of citizens do not approve of the chaos caused by some known individuals and clearly ask for confronting them,” the police chief adds.
One civilian was killed during demonstrations in the central city of Sirjan, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported yesterday, citing acting governor Mohammad Mahmoudabadi.
— AFP
2 Gazans charged with taking part in border riots
Two Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip are indicted in an Israeli court for alleged crimes against the security of the state.
The indictment filed at the Beersheba District Court accuses the suspects, ages 20 and 21, of taking part in clashes along the border fence, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
One of them also allegedly was involved in launching incendiary airborne devices from the Strip toward Israel.
The two were arrested while crossing into Israel from Gaza three weeks ago, Channel 13 reports.
State prosecutors delay annual gathering as Netanyahu indictment decision looms
The State Prosecutor’s Office has delayed its annual gathering later this week in a potential sign Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is gearing up to announce whether to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a series of graft cases.
According to the Ynet news site, the meeting will not be held until a decision is made concerning Netanyahu.
Netanyahu faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases, as well as bribery in one of them. He denies wrongdoing.
Mandelblit is expected to soon announce whether Netanyahu will be charged. A report over the weekend said Netanyahu’s Likud party believes the announcement may come as soon as today.
