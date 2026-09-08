Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

US military underwater drone malfunctioned in Middle East, official says

By Reuters Today, 9:32 pm
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A US military drone malfunctioned in the Middle East while it was surveying regional waters in support of the Iran war, a US official tells Reuters.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says the defective drone was an older model and was not carrying any classified sonar or radar equipment. It malfunctioned more than a day ago, the official adds.

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