Likud submits 35-person Knesset slate featuring 9 Netanyahu appointees, just 4 women
Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.
Likud has officially submitted its 35-person candidate list for the October 27 election to the Central Elections Committee, mere hours before tonight’s deadline, although the party has made no formal announcement about the filing.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the slate, followed by Energy Minister Eli Cohen, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Transportation Minister Miri Regev.
While most of the list was elected in last month’s party primary, nine places are occupied by candidates installed by Netanyahu, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and minister Haim Katz, as well as six who were unveiled by the premier earlier today: Talik Gvili, Jacob Bardugo, Elisha Madan, David Peter, Eli Goldschmidt and Itzik Bonzel.
The list is notable for including just four women: Regev, Gvili, incumbent MK Etty Atia, and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel. By contrast, the opposition B’Yachad, Yashar, Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu parties have all presented gender-balanced slates.
Currently the largest party in the Knesset with 32 seats, Likud has been polling at around 23 seats for months, neck and neck with, and increasingly trailing, Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar.
The first 30 candidates are:
1. Benjamin Netanyahu
2. Eli Cohen
3. Amir Ohana
4. Yariv Levin
5. Miri Regev
6. Israel Katz
7. Gideon Sa’ar
8. Ofir Katz
9.Talik Gvili
10. Yoav Kisch
11. Jacob Bardugo
12. Miki Zohar
13. Almog Cohen
14. Amichai Chikli
15. Elisha Madan
16. David Peter
17. Moshe Saada
18. Haim Katz
19. David “Dudi” Amsalem
20. Etty Atia
21. Boaz Bismuth
22. David Bitan
23. Shlomo Karhi
24. Nir Barkat
25. Gila Gamliel
26. Eli Goldschmidt
27. Erez Tadmor
28. Shlomo Lerner
29. Itzik Bonzel
30. Moshe Benjamin Peretz
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