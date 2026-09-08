Likud submits 35-person Knesset slate featuring 9 Netanyahu appointees, just 4 women

Likud has officially submitted its 35-person candidate list for the October 27 election to the Central Elections Committee, mere hours before tonight’s deadline, although the party has made no formal announcement about the filing.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the slate, followed by Energy Minister Eli Cohen, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

While most of the list was elected in last month’s party primary, nine places are occupied by candidates installed by Netanyahu, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and minister Haim Katz, as well as six who were unveiled by the premier earlier today: Talik Gvili, Jacob Bardugo, Elisha Madan, David Peter, Eli Goldschmidt and Itzik Bonzel.

The list is notable for including just four women: Regev, Gvili, incumbent MK Etty Atia, and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel. By contrast, the opposition B’Yachad, Yashar, Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu parties have all presented gender-balanced slates.

Currently the largest party in the Knesset with 32 seats, Likud has been polling at around 23 seats for months, neck and neck with, and increasingly trailing, Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar.

The first 30 candidates are:

1. Benjamin Netanyahu

2. Eli Cohen

3. Amir Ohana

4. Yariv Levin

5. Miri Regev

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6. Israel Katz

7. Gideon Sa’ar

8. Ofir Katz

9.Talik Gvili

10. Yoav Kisch

11. Jacob Bardugo

12. Miki Zohar

13. Almog Cohen

14. Amichai Chikli

15. Elisha Madan

16. David Peter

17. Moshe Saada

18. Haim Katz

19. David “Dudi” Amsalem

20. Etty Atia

21. Boaz Bismuth

22. David Bitan

23. Shlomo Karhi

24. Nir Barkat

25. Gila Gamliel

26. Eli Goldschmidt

27. Erez Tadmor

28. Shlomo Lerner

29. Itzik Bonzel

30. Moshe Benjamin Peretz