2 weeks before election re-do, polls show Likud still tied with Blue and White

Polls conducted by major TV news channels indicate the ruling Likud party and opposition Blue and White are neck-and-neck ahead of upcoming elections.

The polls conducted by Channel 12 and 13 show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud would win 32 seats if elections were held today, as would former army chief of staff Benny Gantz’s Blue and White. Both parties received 35 seats in the 120-member Knesset in the April 9 elections.

According to Channel 13, Avidor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party comes in third place with 11 seats, followed by the Joint List and Ayelet Shaked’s Yamina with 10 seats.

United Torah Judaism polls at 8 seats, Shas at 6, the Democratic Camp at 6, Labor-Gesher at 5 seats. The extremist Otzma Yehudit falls short of the electoral threshold.

Channel 13’s poll was conducted by Camille Fuchs and samples 1,200 Israeli voters.

Channel 12 has the Joint List coming in third with 10 seats, with Yisrael Beytenu and Yamina tied at 9 seats apiece. United Torah Judaism polls at 8 seats, Shas at 7, the Democratic Camp at 7, Labor-Gesher at 6 seats.