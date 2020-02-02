20 killed in Tanzanian church stampede, says official

Twenty people in Tanzania were trampled to death at an open-air evangelical Christian church service in the north of the country, officials say on Sunday.

Kippi Warioba, district commissioner in the northern town of Moshi, says he fears the number of dead could still rise from the accident which took place on Saturday.

“So far, 20 people have died, but the death toll could increase as there were also wounded,” Warioba tells AFP.

At least 16 others were injured in the crush, he says.

The tragedy happened when a crowd of worshipers was attending a prayer ceremony on Saturday led by the popular preacher, Boniface Mwamposa, who heads the Arise and Shine Ministry Tanzania.

— AFP