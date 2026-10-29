Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

4 Ra’am activists arrested in alleged election bribery scheme, police say

By Noam Lehmann Today, 11:11 am
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Four men were arrested this morning and are being interrogated by the Lahav 433 major crimes unit on suspicion of involvement in an alleged scheme to bribe voters, police say.

The scheme is the same one that led police to arrest three southern Bedouin men at dawn on Tuesday, election day, for allegedly planning to pay off people to vote for Ra’am, according to police.

Ra’am has identified the men as party activists and denied the allegations.

It is unclear if the incident is connected to the Shin Bet investigation into alleged election interference by a foreign entity.

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