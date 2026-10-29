Reports: Zini initially raised concerns of foreign electoral interference in private meeting with Sohlberg

Shin Bet chief David Zini requested a private meeting with Central Elections Committee chair Justice Noam Sohlberg yesterday and told him about the suspicions of foreign interference in Tuesday’s vote, the Ynet news site reports.

In the wake of the conversation, Sohlberg issued a letter instructing the Shin Bet to investigate the allegations.

According to Channel 12, the Shin Bet held the information on the alleged interference for a number of days, waiting to see if it became substantiated. When it allegedly did, Zini presented the findings to Sohlberg, the report says.

An unnamed security source tell Kan that the investigation into alleged interference, reportedly by Qatar funding get-out-the-vote groups in the Arab community, was opened even before the country went to the polls on Tuesday.

“This is an investigation that was opened over the last two weeks based on solid intelligence information. We understand that there is something problematic, and we are seriously investigating it to exhaust the information. Things will become clear in the coming days,” the source says.

On Tuesday, Zini said election day had proceeded “well so far,” adding that “voter turnout is high, and we can confidently tell the citizens of Israel that the elections are being monitored and conducted in a proper and inspiring manner.”