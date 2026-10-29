Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Changing tune, police stress determination to thoroughly investigate claims of election fraud

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:12 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

After saying that there was no evidence backing claims of widespread election fraud, Israel Police put out a statement from Commissioner Daniel Levy stressing that it will “guard the purity of the elections with all its might.”

“Any complaint received and any suspicion of committing an offense related to the purity of the elections will be examined and investigated thoroughly and impartially,” says Levy. “We will not allow anyone to harm the purity of the elections and the democratic process.”

If there is any suspicion of crimes around elections, “the police will act resolutely to investigate the truth and bring those involved to justice, without exception,” says Levy.

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