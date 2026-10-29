Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Liberman repeats pledge he won’t join government with ‘Bibi or Tibi’

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Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, on election night, October 27, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, on election night, October 27, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman reportedly tells party activists that he will not join a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or the Joint List’s Ahmad Tibi.

“What we said before the elections is even more true after the elections. We will not sit with Bibi or with Tibi,” he says, mimicking a Likud slogan that uses the prime minister’s nickname. “There are too many developments and events. We will wait for the dust to settle and consider the steps forward.”

Liberman has long vowed that he will not join a government under Netanyahu, nor one that is reliant on Arab parties.

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