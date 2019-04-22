87 bomb detonators found at Colombo bus station: Sri Lanka police

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Kremlin says ‘too early’ to say if Putin can work with Ukraine’s Zelensky
The Kremlin says it is “too early” to say whether it can work with Volodymyr Zelensky, a Jewish comedian who was elected to the Ukraine presidency in a weekend vote.
“It’s too early to talk about President (Vladimir) Putin congratulating Mr. Zelensky, or about the possibility of working together. It will only be possible to judge based on real actions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says.
— AFP
At least 39 foreign tourists among Sri Lanka fatalities
At least 290 people were killed in a series of nine bombings on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Sri Lankan authorities say 39 foreign tourists died in the attacks, with 28 others injured. A look at some of the countries whose citizens were among the victims:
UK: Sri Lanka’s top diplomat in Britain says authorities know of eight British nationals killed in the bombings.
INDIA: Indian officials say five Indians died in the attacks.
DENMARK: Danish media are saying that three of the four children of Danish business tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen were killed in the attacks.
AUSTRALIA: Australia’s prime minister says two Australian citizens were killed.
CHINA: Chinese state media say two of the country’s citizens died in the blasts.
OTHERS: The United States, Japan and Portugal have also confirmed their nationals were among the dead.
— AP
Doctor with cerebral palsy to be honored at Independence Day ceremony
Dr. Hodaya Oliel, a 27-year-old woman with cerebral palsy who earlier this year made headlines by graduating from the Technion’s medical school and becoming a doctor, will light one of the torches in this year’s traditional ceremony on Independence Day next month, Culture Minister Miri Regev announces.
Oliel was born three months premature and weighed a mere 930 grams (2.0 pounds) at birth, after which she dropped to only 760 grams (1.7 pounds).
After undergoing five operations before entering high school, Oliel graduated with top grades and went on to graduate med school in January despite numerous challenges. She is now starting her residency at Kaplan hospital.
In notes explaining the choice, Regev writes that Oliel “is a symbol for rising above every obstacle and represents the strive to integrate people with disability into society.”
Five dead as buildings collapse in Philippine quake: official
Five people have been killed when at least two buildings collapsed as a strong earthquake rocked the northern Philippines, a local official says.
Three bodies have been pulled out of a collapsed building in the town of Porac, while an old woman and her grandchild were crushed to death by another building in the town of Lubao, provincial governor Lilia Pineda tells ABS-CBN television.
“The quake has caused a blackout,” she says, hampering rescue efforts in the early evening as night closes in.
— AFP
Construction worker killed in Haifa after scaffolding collapses; more feared trapped
A 30-year-old construction worker is killed in Haifa after the scaffolding attached to a ten-story building collapses in its entirety.
A Magen David Adom team of paramedics is searching for other people who may be trapped in the wreckage.
Rescue forces say the rescue attempts are likely to take considerable time.



Bar Refaeli ordered to pay back taxes on $4.5m in unreported income
The Lod District Court has ordered Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli to pay back taxes on the NIS 16 million ($4.5 million) in income that that she allegedly concealed from Israeli tax authorities.
The ruling was handed down last week, but the court only announces the decision today.
Refaeli’s legal team argued to the judge at the hearing last week that during the period in question, between 2009 and 2010, the model was permanently living abroad and therefore should not have to pay income tax in Israel. Her lawyers pointed to Refaeli’s relationship with then-boyfriend, Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and claimed the US was her primary residence during that time.
But the judge rejected those claims, and sided with authorities who insist Refaeli lived Tel Aviv during 2009 and 2010. The court ruled that since she was not considered a foreign resident under Israeli law, Refaeli must pay the massive bill from the Tax Authority she received last June.
Refaeli’s lawyers vow to appeal the case to the Supreme Court, telling the Ynet news site that the ruling by the Lod court “ignored main facts” in Refaeli’s case.
Qatar opens Gaza artificial limb, rehab center after delays
Qatar is inaugurating the Gaza Strip’s first prosthetic hospital and disability rehab center after many delays.
Officials from the oil-rich Arab nation attend the opening in Gaza City.
Qatar built the hospital after its then-emir visited Gaza in 2012. It was the first visit by a head of state since Hamas violently seized control of the territory from the Western-backed Palestinian Authority.
But a lack of qualified staff and funding prevented Hamas from operating the center.
Eventually, the Qatar Fund for Development trained the hospital’s 150-member staff locally and abroad. It has assumed the project’s expenses for now.
Health officials say the 100-bed hospital is vital for Gaza, where more than 130 Palestinians have lost limbs over the past year during ongoing protests and riots along Gaza-Israel perimeter fence.
— AP
Van explodes near bombed Sri Lanka church
A van parked near a Sri Lankan church that was bombed on Easter Sunday has exploded, but no injuries have been reported.
Police went to inspect the van after people reported it had been parked near St. Anthony’s Shrine since yesterday.
They discover three bombs that they try to defuse. Instead, the bombs detonate, sending pedestrians fleeing in panic.
A series of bombings Sunday killed at least 290 people, including at least 27 foreigners. About 500 others were wounded in the blasts. Officials say 24 suspects are in custody for questioning.
— AP
87 bomb detonators found at Colombo bus station: Sri Lanka police
Sri Lanka police say they found 87 bomb detonators at a Colombo bus station, a day after a string of attacks on churches and hotels that killed nearly 300 people.
A statement says police found the detonators at the Bastian Mawatha Private bus stand, 12 of them scattered on the ground and another 75 in a garbage dump nearby.
— AFP
