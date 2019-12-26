Afghan war caused 100,000 civilian casualties in last decade

More than 100,000 Afghan civilians have been killed or injured over the past decade, the United Nations reports, as it renewed calls to end the bloody 18-year conflict.

The announcement comes as the Taliban and US continue to hold talks aimed at drawing a close to America’s longest war, after the negotiations were called off in September by US President Donald Trump due to insurgent attacks.

However, fighting continues to rage across the country, with ordinary Afghans frequently bearing the brunt of the violence.

“I recognize with extreme sadness that civilian casualties recently surpassed 100,000 in the past 10 years alone, from the time the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) began systematic documentation of civilian casualties,” Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN special representative in Afghanistan, says in a statement.

“The United Nations urges those participating in all peace efforts to consider the millions of ordinary Afghans, especially the victims of the conflict, who want a chance to live in peace so they can rebuild their lives.”

— AFP