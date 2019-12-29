After defeat, Sa’ar arrives at Netanyahu-led Likud Hanukkah candlelighting event

United Torah Judaism’s Yaakov Litzman is appointed as health minister, the ministry says, a bump up from his previous position of “deputy minister with the status of minister.”

The move, which was expected, comes after it became clear that Litzman could not continue to serve in his role as deputy with the power of a full minister if the formal health minister is not the prime minister. Benjamin Netanyahu held that position thus far, but must step down from the other ministerial positions he holds due to the corruption charges announced against him in three corruption cases.

Netanyahu’s role as health minister was nominal only, as the ministry is actually run by Litzman, who has been deputy minister for several years.

Litzman recently won approval from the spiritual leaders who guide his ultra-Orthodox party to take on the full minister role, a position normally shunned by his ultra-Orthodox community. Like other UTJ leaders before him, Litzman had refused to take a full ministerial position due to the community’s reluctance to grant full legitimacy to a secular Jewish state.

The expected appointment was denounced yesterday by some Australian Jews over suspicions Litzman has sought to prevent the extradition of an accused serial sex offender, Malka Leifer, to Australia.

Leifer, a former school principal wanted for alleged sex crimes in Australia, is known to have links to the Gur Hasidic sect, of which Litzman is a member.