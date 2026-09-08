Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Ambassador Huckabee: UK settlement trade ban likely to provoke US reaction, harm British businesses
London’s expected announcement today of a ban on trade with West Bank settlements will likely lead to an American reaction, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says.
Huckabee tells BBC News, “I think without a doubt there will be” a reaction, including at the level of individual states.
This could have a “huge economic impact on British businesses,” he says, explaining some could be banned from doing business in certain states.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here