Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Ambassador Huckabee: UK settlement trade ban likely to provoke US reaction, harm British businesses

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US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks during a meeting between the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office at the White House, April 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks during a meeting between the ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office at the White House, April 23, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

London’s expected announcement today of a ban on trade with West Bank settlements will likely lead to an American reaction, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says.

Huckabee tells BBC News, “I think without a doubt there will be” a reaction, including at the level of individual states.

This could have a “huge economic impact on British businesses,” he says, explaining some could be banned from doing business in certain states.

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