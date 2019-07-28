Amid flurry of activity among national-religious parties, Zehut says it’ll run alone

Former lawmaker Moshe Feiglin announces his quasi-libertarian far-right Zehut party will run alone in the upcoming elections and takes a shot at the New Right for not agreeing to an electoral alliance with him.

Both Zehut and New Right failed to clear the minimum electoral threshold in April’s elections, though the latter has seen a surge in the polls since Ayelet Shaked replaced Naftali Bennett as its sole leader last week.

“Even though in the last elections I personally brought way more votes than Ayelet and Naftali (who split the leadership of the New Right between them) and even though our hand has been extended for a merger for over a month, Shaked preferred to hold negotiations with all the parties to the right of Likud — except for Zehut,” Feiglin writes on Facebook.

He says Shaked should be blamed if the multiplicity of national-religious parties leads to lost votes.