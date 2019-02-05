Amid Likud primaries, minister charges ‘leftist’ faction trying to affect vote

The Israeli military says it will test its emergency alert sirens in Jerusalem and some nearby communities tomorrow.

At 10:05 a.m., the sirens will sound in Jerusalem and its suburb Ramat Rachel, as well as the settlements of Givon Hahadasha, Givat Ze’ev, Ma’ale Adumim and Keidar.

In the case of an actual attack or other emergency, the system will sound twice, the IDF says.

In addition to the sirens, there will also be emergency broadcasts on the Radio Yerushalayim station, as well as on the IDF Home Front Command’s smartphone application, the army says.

There will also be an alert on the special beepers that the army has given to people with hearing problems.

As always, the IDF says that its system tests and exercises are not connected to any particular incident and are often scheduled months in advance.

— Judah Ari Gross