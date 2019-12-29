Anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled throughout neighborhoods in London

Anti-Semitic graffiti linking Jews to the September 11, 2001, attacks is daubed on many cafes and shops in the London neighborhoods of Hampstead and Belsize Park.

James Sorene of the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre tweets a photo of one of the scenes, where the Hampstead Cafe once stood, and writes: “This is horrifying, graffiti on a former Israeli style restaurant in Hampstead this morning.

“Just to add to this: the 9/11 refers to an antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jewish people were somehow responsible for the twin towers attacks in New York.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews says: “This is a reminder that antisemitism is still with us. Thanks @CST_UK for reporting to @MPSCamden. We hope action is taken to find & punish the perpetrators. Let’s all work to defeat antisemitism in 2020!”