Anti-Semitic incidents in Argentina more than doubled in 2018 — report

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Anti-Semitic incidents in Argentina soared by 107 percent in 2018 over the previous year, according to a new report.

The 20th edition of the annual Anti-Semitism Report prepared by the research body of the DAIA Jewish political umbrella group shows that nearly 90 percent of the 834 complaints filed dealt with incidents that occurred online, on social networks or on news websites.

“We are losing the cultural battle against hate speech,” DAIA President Jorge Knoblovits says while presenting the figures. “Our efforts are not enough; the increase is fierce.”

Knoblovits also says that the situation has become worse in 2019, with not only online but also physical attacks, including the assault of a rabbi in Rosario in June.

The 2017 report from the DAIA’s Center for Social Studies had shown a 14 percent rise from the previous year.

This year’s report also provides a study about attitudes toward Jews in Argentina by the Gino Germani Institute at the University of Buenos Aires. The survey of 1,443 people reveals that 87 percent “do not know or have a misconception about what is Zionism” and 61 percent agreed with the assertion that “Jews had too much power in financial markets.”

— JTA