Arab lawmakers to boycott Knesset swear-in over violence in Arab communities

The Joint List, the parliamentary alliance of four Arab-majority parties, says it will boycott Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony for the 22nd Knesset to protest what it calls the government’s neglect of rising levels of violence in Arab towns.

“Tomorrow, the 13 members of Knesset of the Joint List won’t take part in the festive Knesset swearing-in plenum, as part of the general strike announced by the Arab Higher Monitoring Committee over the wave of murders in Arab towns and the uselessness of the police,” MK Ahmad Tibi writes on Twitter.

“The dozens of people murdered since the start of the year are victims not only of violent crime, but also of the disinterest of the government and law enforcement,” writes Joint List head MK Ayman Odeh in a tweet of his own.

Arab lawmakers say the Israel Police and other bodies have failed to devote the necessary resources to fight rising crime in Arab towns and villages.