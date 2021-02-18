At ceremony, Netanyahu, Rivlin vow Israel will find remains of missing soldiers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, at an official annual ceremony, honor Israel’s fallen soldiers whose place of burial is not known.
“We never lose hope that we will be able to lift the burden of the mystery,” says Netanyahu at the ceremony.
Netanyahu says Israel is doing everything to locate the remains of Israeli soldiers whose bodies have yet to be retrieved.
Says Rivlin: “The task of finding the missing soldiers, within our borders and beyond, and bringing them to burial in Israel is a sacred duty that has no end. We do not cease from it We have never ceased from it and we never will.”
“The duty of the State of Israel and of those that lead it is to do everything in their power for our soldiers who did not return from battle – the fallen soldiers whose place of burial is not known – until the last one of them comes home. Dead or alive. That is the unwritten contract, signed in blood, between us and our soldiers who go off to battle, and between us and you, the bereaved families. We must not breach it under any circumstances.”
