At UN, Trump says China must be held accountable for pandemic
US President Donald Trump addresses the UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
He says that 75 years after its founding, “we are once again engaged in a great global struggle,” against the “China virus,” a reference to COVID-19.
Trump praises the US response to the pandemic. “We will distribute a vaccine, we will defeat the virus, we will end the pandemic and we will enter an unprecedented era of prosperity, cooperation and peace,” he says.
“As we pursue this bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world: China,” says Trump.
WHO “falsely declared there was no evidence of human to human transmission. Later they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease. The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions.”
Brazil expresses approval of Israel normalization with Gulf states
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro praises Israel’s normalization deal with Bahrain and the UAE in his remarks to the UN General Assembly, calling them “excellent news.”
He also hails the “promising vision” of the Trump administration’s Israel-Palestinian peace plan.
Rivlin to treasury: Apply salary cut of public officials to my wages
President Reuven Rivlin asks the treasury to include his wages in the salary reduction of public officials, in solidarity with Israelis hurt financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am writing to you following yesterday’s government’s decision, in light of the economic situation because of the coronavirus pandemic, to freeze the raise in salaries of members of Knesset, ministers and the prime minister, and to reduce their current wages by 10%,” he writes to Finance Minister Israel Katz.
“On behalf of the President of the State of Israel, I request that you extend the arrangement in the memorandum of law relating to the aforementioned government decision, and apply the freeze in raise and the reduction to the salary of the President of the State.”
Israel envoy: ‘Embarrassing’ that UN chief omitted Israel’s normalization deals
Israel’s new ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, is criticizing the UN’s secretary general for failing to mention the Israel-UAE and Israel-Bahrain normalization deals in his opening remarks at the General Assembly.
Antonio Gutteres called for a global ceasefire, “but he didn’t mention one word about the peace deals that Israel signed,” tweets Erdan. “It’s embarrassing and says everything about the United Nations.”
He tweets the comments with a photo of himself in the GA hall, wearing a Covid facemask with the Israeli, Emirati and Bahraini flags.
Iran records highest COVID-19 cases in a single day
Iran announces the highest number of cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, with 3,712 people infected in 24 hours.
“We are seeing an increase in confirmed cases, and daily hospitalizations in most of our provinces,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says in televised remarks.
“The rate of compliance with health protocols and wearing masks is declining,” she warns.
The highest case number recorded before was on June 4, when 3,574 cases were detected, according to official figures.
Iran has been battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of COVID-19, with the death toll standing at 24,656 people out of a total of 429,193 people infected.
UN chief urges world to prevent new Cold War between US, China
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges the world to prevent a Cold War between the United States and China and halt conflicts so it can focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We must do everything to avoid a new Cold War,” Guterres says in an address as he opened an almost entirely virtual UN General Assembly.
“We are moving in a very dangerous direction. Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a Great Fracture — each with its own trade and financial rules and internet and artificial intelligence capacities,” he says, without saying the United States and China by name.
Opening General Assembly, UN chief urges two-state solution
Opening the UN General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls for a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.
“I urge for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to reengage in meaningful negotiations to realize a two-state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law, and bilateral agreements,” he says.
He also calls for a global ceasefire by the end of the year “to end all hot conflicts.”
Hezbollah confirms explosion in south Lebanon, cordons off area
An official with the Shiite terror group Hezbollah confirms there was an explosion in the southern Lebanon village of Ein Qana, above the port city of Sidon, but declines to give further details.
Members of the terror group impose a security cordon around the area.
The cause remains unclear.
The explosion sends gray smoke billowing over the village.
Unconfirmed reports say several people have been injured.
Full schedule of 1st day of (virtual) UN General Assembly
The first session of the first virtual UN General Assembly will begin soon, with speeches by US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, among others.
The full lineup, as laid out by the UN, is as follows:
Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President, Federative Republic of Brazil
Donald Trump, President, United States of America
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President, Republic of Turkey
Xi Jinping, President, People’s Republic of China
Sebastián Piñera Echenique, President, Republic of Chile
Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President, Republic of South Africa
Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez, President, Republic of Cuba
Vladimir Putin, President, Russian Federation
King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
Moon Jae-in, President, Republic of Korea
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir, State of Qatar
Rodrigo Roa Duterte, President, Republic of the Philippines
Hassan Rouhani, President, Islamic Republic of Iran
Emmanuel Macron, President, French Republic
Iván Duque Márquez, President, Republic of Colombia
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President, Turkmenistan
Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President, Arab Republic of Egypt
Emomali Rahmon, President, Republic of Tajikistan
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President, United Mexican States
Luis Lacalle Pou, President, Eastern Republic of Uruguay
Danny Faure, President, Republic of Seychelles
Paul Kagame, President, Republic of Rwanda
João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President, Republic of Angola
Alberto Fernández, President, Argentine Republic
Egils Levits, President, Republic of Latvia
Gitanas Nausėda, President, Republic of Lithuania
Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria
Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President, Republic of Costa Rica
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
Joko Widodo, President, Republic of Indonesia
Martín Vizcarra Cornejo, President, Republic of Peru
Félix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi, President, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Reports of explosion in south Lebanon
Preliminary reports indicate there’s been a large explosion in south Lebanon.
The area, Ein Qana, is in Iqleem al-Tufah, is a Hezbollah stronghold.
It’s not immediately clear what the source of the blast is, with some attributing it to an explosion at a weapons depot and other reports saying it occurred at a gas station.
Graham says GOP now has votes to confirm justice before election
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham says Republicans have the votes to confirm US President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Graham, a Republican of South Carolina, says on Fox News that he wouldn’t be intimidated by Democrats, who vehemently oppose any confirmation vote until a new president is inaugurated. In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow a vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland during an election year.
Two years later, Democrats fought unsuccessfully to halt the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh over allegations that he’d committed sexual assault while in high school — allegations Kavanaugh denied.
“They tried to destroy Brett Kavanagh so they could fill the seat,” Graham tells Fox News, adding: “It didn’t work with Kavanaugh. We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. We’re going to move forward in the committee. We’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election.”
Graham, who subsequently took over the Judiciary chairmanship from Sen. Charles Grassley, says, “After Kavanaugh everything changed with me. They’re not going to intimidate me, Mitch McConnell or anybody else.”
“We’re going to have a process that you’ll be proud of,” Graham says. “The nominee is going to be supported by every Republican in the Judiciary Committee. We’ve got the votes to confirm the justice on the floor of the Senate before the election and that’s what’s coming.”
Republicans outnumber Democrats in the Senate, 53-47, and can confirm a justice by a simple majority.
Global coronavirus death toll rises to 965,760
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 965,760 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.
At least 31,374,240 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 21,338,900 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization, probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.
Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.
On Monday, 4,188 new deaths and 265,437 new cases were recorded worldwide.
The countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,053, followed by Argentina with 429 and Brazil with 377.
The United States is the worst-hit country with 199,890 deaths from 6,858,130 cases. At least 2,615,949 people have been declared recovered.
After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 137,272 deaths from 4,558,068 cases, India with 88,935 deaths from 5,562,663 cases, Mexico with 73,697 deaths from 700,580 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,788 deaths from 398,625 cases.
The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 95 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 86, Spain and Bolivia with 66, and Brazil with 65.
China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,297 cases (six new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,497 recoveries.
Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 325,373 deaths from 8,801,752 cases, Europe 226,237 deaths from 4,934,210 infections, the United States and Canada 209,148 deaths from 7,002,792 cases, Asia 127,220 deaths from 7,366,056 cases, Middle East 42,781 deaths from 1,822,812 cases, Africa 34,076 deaths from 1,415,448 cases, and Oceania 925 deaths from 31,179 cases.
As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.
PM said mulling law to coerce private doctors to work in public hospitals
Hebrew media reports say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering passing a law forcing doctors in private hospitals to work in public hospitals, during the pandemic.
The doctors could be reassigned by the state, against their will, under the new proposal, the reports say.
Netanyahu again lashes out at MK who scaled back virus restrictions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again appears to blame former Coronavirus Committee chair MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, a member of his Likud party, for the rise in infections.
“All those who derided the restrictions we imposed and watered them down or canceled them, should not come to us now with claims over the rising infections,” says Netanyahu in a Facebook post, which is linked to a video of Shasha-Biton.
The Likud lawmaker scaled back or canceled numerous restrictions approved by the cabinet, before a new parliamentary panel was tasked with reviewing the regulations.
Netanyahu and Shasha-Biton clashed on Monday over the coronavirus rules.
At Peres memorial, Netanyahu says former president would’ve been pleased by Gulf deals
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pays tribute to former president Shimon Peres at a virtual memorial marking four years since his death.
Peres was “unforgettable,” says Netanyahu, praising his decades-long efforts to bolster Israel’s security.
He also says Peres would be pleased with the normalization deals with the UAE and Bahrain.
“This is peace that the spirit of Shimon Peres is certainly taking pride in,” says Netanyahu.
Palestinians record 557 new virus cases
Palestinian health authorities say they have confirmed 557 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, as the number of active cases reaches 12,698 across the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian Authority Health Minister Mai al-Kaila says that the PA is running out of coronavirus tests. Current stockpiles will last for only around the next three days, al-Kaila says.
For most of the second wave of coronavirus among Palestinians, Hebron led the West Bank in active infections. Now, however, the cases are far more evenly distributed: Ramallah-Al Bireh governorate has 1,909 infections, Hebron has 1,780, and Bethlehem has 1,767, with the remaining cases scattered more or less evenly around the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
In Gaza, the number of active cases has begun to fall. Health authorities in the Hamas-run coastal enclave confirm 45 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Blocked from entering Ukraine, frustrated pilgrims return to Israel
Ultra-Orthodox Jews who were blocked for days trying to reach Ukraine for an annual pilgrimage flew home to Israel this week, many accusing their government of abandoning them.
The would-be pilgrims complain they had received no assistance from the Israeli government while enduring “inhumane” conditions in no-man’s land on the Belarus-Ukraine border, forcing them to rely on the Belarusian authorities and the Red Cross.
Tens of thousands of pilgrims usually travel to the tomb of Rabbi Nahman, founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement, in Uman in central Ukraine to mark the Jewish new year, which this year fell on September 18-20.
Hundreds of Hasidic Jews ignored warnings from the Ukrainian government that pilgrims would be denied entry because of coronavirus concerns and attempted to cross by land from neighboring Belarus.
“Five days without eating or drinking, without toilets… That’s inhumane,” one of the frustrated pilgrims, Israel Maizlik, tells AFP.
Along with other pilgrims, he touched down Monday on a flight from the Belarusian capital Minsk.
While stuck at the border, pilgrim Haim Weitshandler called on Israeli officials to come to the rescue of “sick and hungry people” left out “in the rain and in the cold.”
After landing at Tel Aviv airport, the 40-year-old says he had “spent two weeks in conditions amounting to a serious humanitarian crisis.”
“We received nothing from Israel,” he says, praising Belarus for “coming to help us.”
While many of the blocked pilgrims expressed frustration, Dor David says he felt positive about the experience.
“If God and our rabbi (Nahman) did not want us to reach Uman, why should I be angry?”
Netanyahu is merely “a puppet in the hands of God,” he adds, pledging to make it to Uman once the border opens.
“The positive energies on the ground made us forget the hunger and the cold, it was a spiritual experience.”
Russia vows military cooperation with Iran after UN arms embargo ends
Russia says it will develop military cooperation with Tehran after a United Nations arms embargo on Iran expires next month.
“New opportunities will emerge in our cooperation with Iran after the special regime imposed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231 expires on October 18,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, tells the Interfax news agency.
Britain to impose new virus curbs as WHO issues grim warning
The British government will announce fresh steps to try and stop a coronavirus surge in England, as the World Health Organization warns that new cases worldwide soared to almost two million last week in a grim new record.
The pandemic is showing no signs of abating — more than 31.2 million infections have been detected globally, with 964,000 deaths — and nations are scrambling to contain new outbreaks.
The World Health Organization says 1,998,897 new Covid-19 cases were registered around the world last week — a six percent increase over a week earlier.
It was “the highest number of reported cases in a single week since the beginning of the epidemic,” the UN health agency says.
However the number of deaths declined by 10 percent over the previous week to 37,700.
The ramped-up response in Britain follows warnings that the country could see up to 50,000 cases a day by mid-October, and a month later exceed 200 deaths every day.
Britain also put on hold plans to allow the phased return of fans to sporting venues in England from October 1.
France and Spain are battling similar surges. Spain’s health minister on Tuesday called on Madrid residents to limit their movements and social contacts to the “essential.”
Under new rules to come into force on Thursday, English pubs, bars and other hospitality venues will be required to close at 10 pm. Food and drink outlets will also be restricted to table service only.
Many nations in Europe were easing restrictions after largely overcoming initial outbreaks, but the resurgence of the virus has forced them to tighten curbs again.
Palestinians relinquish Arab League role, angry over normalization
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki says that the PA will relinquish its role as temporary chairman of the current round of Arab League meetings in protest of the League’s refusal to condemn normalization with Israel.
Ramallah previously threatened to leave the pan-Arab body after it rejected a Palestinian resolution to condemn the United Arab Emirates for establishing open ties with Israel. PA President Mahmoud Abbas ordered a review of Palestinian membership in the organization.
A few days later, however, veteran diplomat Saeb Erekat said that Palestine would not withdraw from the Arab League after all. Al-Maliki explained the Palestinian response as a desire to avoid creating a “vacuum” that would create “different scenarios which we do not need right now in this stage.”
— Aaron Boxerman
Chief rabbi lays out Yom Kippur fasting rules for virus patients
Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau lays out religious rulings for observant coronavirus patients, ahead of the Yom Kippur fast next week.
He says patients with the illness who are in moderate or serious condition should not fast, while those with mild symptoms should not fast if they’re within five days of the diagnosis.
Those who have experienced mild symptoms but are not currently symptomatic, and are 5-10 days from the diagnosis, should eat in small portions (27 grams of food, 37 milliliters of drink) in nine-minute intervals. The same is true for recovered moderate or serious cases who were infected within the past three months.
Those who are asymptomatic, and those who are in quarantine and do not have the virus, must fast, says Lau.
Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, begins on Sunday night and ends Monday night.
As ministers meet on virus rules, Netanyahu says decisions must be made quickly
As the coronavirus cabinet meets to discuss additional virus restrictions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, “We must make decisions as quickly as possible,” according to Hebrew-language media reports.
At its meeting, the cabinet is expected to review new restrictions just five days after declaring a three-week lockdown that shuttered schools and many businesses. Amid fears that the health care system will be overwhelmed by new serious cases in the coming days, Hebrew media reported that the new restrictions to be considered include further limiting attendance at workplaces, closing synagogues and placing new limitations on public prayers, and shutting all markets, including those selling “four species” plants for the Sukkot holiday.
Ministers will also consider restrictions on public transportation and flights.
According to the Kan public broadcaster, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is opposed to introducing new rules before next week’s Yom Kippur holiday, while coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu is urging an immediate tightening of the rules.
Trump’s UN speech to address China, Iran sanctions, normalization deals
US President Donald Trump, who prefers speaking to boisterous crowds, is set to give a prerecorded address to the UN General Assembly as he grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, chilly relations between the US and China and ongoing threats from North Korea and Iran — all during a heated campaign for reelection.
Trump told reporters Monday that he’d have a “strong message” for China, where the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, but he didn’t elaborate ahead of the Tuesday address. Earlier in his administration, Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Florida club, but now the two leaders are exchanging angry words over trade.
The administration has been slamming the Chinese Communist Party for its handling of COVID-19, election meddling, espionage in the United States and influence peddling across the world.
Trump is not popular at the United Nations and his speech this year comes at a time when UN members are pushing back against Washington. On Monday, Trump declared that all UN sanctions against Iran have been reimposed, a move that most of the rest of the world rejects as illegal.
Trump’s statement came shortly after he signed an executive order spelling out how the US will enforce the “snapback” of sanctions. “My actions today send a clear message to the Iranian regime and those in the international community who refuse to stand up to Iran,” he said.
The US said it was reimposing sanctions on Iran for being in noncompliance with the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers. But Trump in 2018 pulled out of the deal in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.
Few UN member states believe the US has the legal standing to restore the sanctions because Trump withdrew from the agreement. The US argues it retains the right to do so as an original participant in the deal and a member of the council.
The White House has not previewed his UN speech, but Trump was expected to highlight agreements the US brokered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The historic agreements come as relations between the Jewish state and Arab nations are thawing as a pushback against Iran.
Trump calls Scandinavian MPs who nominated him for Nobel
US President Donald Trump telephones two Scandinavian MPs to thank them for nominating him for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, the two lawmakers say.
“I was on my way to the stable with my daughter, when President @realDonaldTrump called and thanked me for the nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Magnus Jacobsson, a Swedish member of parliament for the Christian Democrats, writes on Twitter.
“We had a good conversation about peace in the Middle East and the Balkans. I wish the President good luck with the peace processes,” he adds, posting a photo of a smiling Trump sitting at his desk on the phone.
Norwegian MP Christian Tybring-Gjedde, of the right-wing populist anti-immigration Progress Party, meanwhile tells AFP he had also received a call from Trump on Monday.
“It was just to thank me for the nomination,” he says, refusing to disclose details of their conversation.
“I was surprised. It was really good of him to do that, I don’t think everyone does that. He’s very nice,” he adds.
Tybring-Gjedde and Jacobsson announced in early September that they had each put forward Trump’s name for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
Tybring-Gjedde cited the president’s role in the deal normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Jacobsson hailed his mediation efforts between Serbia and Kosovo, whose ties have remained strained more than 20 years after the war in the Balkans.
28,000 more Israelis register for unemployment in past 24 hours
The Employment Service says over 28,000 Israelis have registered for unemployment benefits in the past 24 hours.
The total number of unemployed is now at 802,314, of whom 472,734 were placed on unpaid leave by employers.
Over 70,000 have been laid off since Thursday, a day before the national lockdown began.
US and UAE said aiming for December deal on F-35s
The United States and United Arab Emirates hope to reach an initial agreement on the sale of advanced stealth jets to Abu Dhabi by December 2, according to the Reuters news agency.
The report comes as Defense Minister Benny Gantz is in Washington for talks on the emerging F-35s deal. Israel has expressed concerns over the sale, arguing it could undermine its military edge in the region.
But US officials have said they are committed to Israel’s security and are looking for a workaround to ensure Israel’s edge remains intact.
Reports Reuters: “Sources familiar with the negotiations said a working idea was for Israeli air defenses to be able to detect the UAE F-35s with technology that effectively defeats the stealth capabilities of the jets.”
