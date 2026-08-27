Bennett adds US-born Jeremy Saltan to B’Yachad’s Knesset slate

B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett announces the addition of American-born candidate Jeremy Saltan to his Knesset slate ahead of the October 27 election.

Saltan is also serving as the party’s representative on the Central Elections Committee.

The political analyst, strategist and Knesset insider is a longtime ally and adviser who served as a campaign manager for Bennett’s Jewish Home party a decade ago. He later ran on Bennett’s Yamina party list and served as the secretary of its Knesset faction during Bennett and Yair Lapid’s short-lived “government of change.”

After Bennett’s exit from politics in 2022, Saltan worked with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party in the Knesset.

In a statement, B’Yachad notes that Saltan, who immigrated 31 years ago at the age of 11, “spent years coordinating Bennett and his party’s English-language media, diplomatic and field operations” and that, as a company commander in the IDF reserves, he served 636 days since October 7, 2023.

“Among Jeremy’s priorities in the Knesset will be promoting equality in enlistment and supporting our reservists and their families, increasing levels of aliyah and improving absorption of immigrants, and strengthening Israel’s public diplomacy efforts. All areas in which he has significant personal experience,” the party adds, noting he is the third American immigrant on the B’Yachad list, following the additions of Michal Slawny Cababia and Mati Gill.

“My life’s mission has been service to the State of Israel. In the army, at the Knesset, and beyond. I’ve known Naftali Bennett for 14 years, and I know he is the right person at the right time with the right experience to lead Israel,” says Saltan.