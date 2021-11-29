Biden: Omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ says no further restrictions planned

US President Joe Biden tells Americans not to “panic” over the newly identified COVID-19 variant Omicron and says he does not foresee new lockdowns or extending travel restrictions for now.

The virus variant, first detected in South Africa, but already appearing in many countries, “is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” Biden says.

He stresses that the United States is in a good position to control Omicron’s spread without having to resort to lockdowns or more travel bans beyond restrictions already imposed on eight southern African countries.

“We have more tools today to fight the variant than we’ve ever had before,” he says, adding that his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, expects current vaccines to work against the new variant, with boosters enhancing protection.

“We’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion,” Biden says in nationally televised remarks from the White House, flanked by Fauci and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden promises a “detailed strategy” for the fight against COVID-19 this winter, and signals that Americans will not be subjected to burdensome measures.

“Not with shutdowns or lockdowns, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more,” he says, specifying that he does not see a need now for ordering vaccine or testing mandates on domestic air travel.