Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Bill meant to pave Deri’s way back to cabinet passes committee, heads to plenum

27 March 2023, 1:27 am Edit

A bill that will muzzle the High Court’s ability to strike down the appointment of Shas leader Aryeh Deri as a cabinet minister is headed back to the Knesset plenum for its final two votes, a Knesset spokesman says.

The bill, known derisively as the Deri Law 2, passed a committee vote 8-6 after a long, bruising debate over the legislation, which forms part of the the government’s judicial overhaul package.

If it passes, the measure will forbid the court system from weighing in on government decisions. The bill is widely seen as designed to be a salve for Deri, a thrice convicted politician whose appointment as interior and health ministers was struck down earlier this year.

 

