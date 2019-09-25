Blue and White negotiators a no-show at President’s Residence

The Iranian president digs his heels in, saying Tehran won’t negotiate over its nuclear program unless sanctions are lifted.

“Our response to any negotiation under sanctions is negative,” says Rouhani.

Iran “will never negotiate with an enemy that seeks to make Iran surrender to the weapon of poverty… and sanctions,” he adds.

“The only way for talks to begin is to return to commitments and compliance.”

“Stop the sanctions so as to open the way to the start of negotiations.”