Bolton willing to testify against Trump in impeachment inquiry — report

John Bolton, who abruptly stepped down in September as US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, is willing to testify in the country’s inquiry regarding the impeachment of the president, Washington Post reports, quoting people “familiar with his views.”

Bolton is expected to be “damaging” to Trump and confirm statements of other administration officials who expressed alarm at the president’s alleged efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his political rivals while holding up military aid to Kyiv, the report says.

However, that isn’t likely to happen soon since before agreeing to testify, Bolton wants a court ruling on an ongoing constitutional dispute between the Trump administration and the US Congress on subpoenas — and that could take well into next year, the report adds.