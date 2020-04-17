China’s Wuhan raises COVID-19 death toll by 1,290, up 50%

Three million face masks arrive in Israel from China in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and Israeli diplomatic delegations in China and the United States.

A special El Al flight from Shanghai landed during the night, the Foreign Ministry says in a statement, adding that the project has been funded by a foundation belonging to Russian-Israeli billionaire Yuri Milner.

The masks will be handed to the Magen David Adom ambulance service which will distribute them to hospitals, government ministries and other national bodies that are fully operating right now amid the pandemic.