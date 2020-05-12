Clashes break out between Haredi, police during Lag B’Omer festivities at Mount Meron

Health officials are concerned some ultra-Orthodox areas may need to be put under lockdown again if celebrations for Lag B’Omer lead to a renewed coronavirus outbreak, the Haaretz daily reports.

The newspaper quotes Health Ministry sources saying they’re closely following the infection rate in Haredi neighborhoods and cities in case restrictions need to be reimposed there.

One source says for areas at a heightened risk of a fresh outbreak, the ministry will provide help to local authorities, conduct outreach with community leaders and if needed declare them “restricted zones.”

Despite a ban on large gatherings and bonfires for Lag B’Omer, which began last night and ends this evening, some areas with large ultra-Orthodox populations saw violations of the emergency ordinances put in place for the holiday, such as in Jerusalem.