Croatia sees record virus cases as tourism takes toll

Croatia records its highest number of daily coronavirus infections as a tricky summer tourism season brings a resurgence of COVID-19 to the Adriatic country.

The nation of 4.2 million braved the first few months of the pandemic without strict lockdown measures, recording less than 100 cases daily for several months and then almost no new infections by mid-May.

But new cases have spiked since Croatia opened its borders to tourists for the summer season, hitting more than 200 daily in late August and a record 358 on Wednesday.

— AFP