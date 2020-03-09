Cruise ship struck by coronavirus pulls into California port

A cruise ship with a cluster of coronavirus cases that forced it to idle off the California coast for days arrives at a port in the San Francisco Bay Area, as state and US officials prepare to start bringing passengers to military bases for quarantine or get them back to their home countries.

The Grand Princess pulls into the Port of Oakland with more than 3,500 people — 21 of them infected with the new virus. It is unclear how many travelers will get off the ship today. The captain told passengers that not everyone would.

US passengers will be flown or bused from the port — chosen because of its proximity to an airport and a military base — to bases in California, Texas, and Georgia for testing and a 14-day quarantine. The ship is carrying people from 54 countries, and foreigners will be whisked home.

About 1,100 crew members, 19 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

— AP