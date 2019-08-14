Czechs to become third country to celebrate independence day in Jerusalem

After Russia and the US, the Czech Republic is slated to become the third country to celebrate its annual National Day celebration in Jerusalem, the country’s Tel Aviv embassy announces.

The September 24 event will take place at the “Czech House” in the capital’s Cinematheque, which was opened in November 2018 and billed by Israeli officials as the first step of Prague’s declared intention to open an embassy in the city.

The Czech Republic recognizes West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, but has said it won’t move the embassy there until a comprehensive peace deal with the Palestinians has been signed.

— Raphael Ahren