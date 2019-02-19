Death toll from Nigeria attack last week ‘over 130,’ state governor says

Acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz’s statement about Polish anti-Semitism was “an unfortunate statement,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis today in Jerusalem, the latter recalls in an interview with a leading Czech television channel.

“Both of us prime ministers have various ministers serving in our governments, and the only thing Prime Minister Netanyahu said to me was that he also considered Katz’s words an unfortunate statement,” Babis tells the channel’s Middle East correspondent David Borek.

Katz said in media interviews this week that Poles “suckle anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk,” leading Warsaw to cancel an international summit in Jerusalem and demand an apology from Jerusalem.