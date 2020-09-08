Despite curfew, no restrictions to be placed on entry to ‘red’ zones — report

During nighttime curfews in coronavirus high-infection areas that take effect at 7 p.m. today for the first time, there will be no limitation on anyone entering the so-called “red” zones, the Ynet site reports, citing a decree handed to police.

People who don’t live in “red” zones can still enter and exit them freely. Residents of those areas won’t be allowed to exit them.

Protests will be allowed even in “red” zones.