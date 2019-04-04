Despite election loss, Gantz confident he will one day be PM

US President Donald Trump has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that security ties between the United States and Israel may be harmed if the latter does not the brakes on its warming relationship with China, Channel 13 reports.

According to the network, Trump issued the warning shortly after signing an order recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli territory during Netanyahu’s visit to the White House last month.

“If you don’t limit the Chinese penetration into Israel, security cooperation with the US will be harmed,” Trump was quoted saying.

Similar messages have reportedly been relayed in the past by top Trump administration officials, such as National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Citing unnamed Israeli officials familiar with the meeting, the report says Netanyahu told Trump that Israel is working on establishing an oversight panel to examine Chinese investments in the country, but it is being held up by government infighting.