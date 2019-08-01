Dozens killed in Nigeria fighting between army, jihadists

Fierce clashes between a regional force and IS-affiliated fighters in northeast Nigeria have left 25 soldiers and at least 40 jihadists dead, two military sources and a militia leader say.

Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group launched a dawn attack on Monday against a base near the town of Baga on Lake Chad, setting off fierce gun battles that killed 20 Nigerian and five Chadian troops, the sources say.

— AFP