Driver who critically injured 11-year-old in hit and run turns himself in

US Vice President Mike Pence condemns the New York Times for an anti-Semitic cartoon that appeared in the newspaper’s international edition over the weekend.

It showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dachshund wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind and skullcap-wearing US President Donald Trump.

We stand with Israel and we condemn antisemitism in ALL its forms, including @nytimes political cartoons. https://t.co/tPbGqDBwza — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 28, 2019

In response to a tweet from the New York Times Opinion account saying the image “was offensive, and it was an error in judgment to publish it,” Pence slams the publication for anti-Semitism.

“We stand with Israel and we condemn antisemitism in ALL its forms, including @nytimes political cartoons,” Pence says.