Dutch, Australian contestants bookies’ favorite for 2019 Eurovision
Tel Aviv gears up for glitzy, oh-so-glamorous Eurovision final

Contestants prepare to battle to be crowned Europe’s best pop act; guest performance by Madonna expected to keep 200 million fans glued to their TVs for 3-hour extravaganza

By TOI staff Today, 7:17 pm 1 Edit
  • A picture taken on May 7, 2019, shows the beach in Tel Aviv ahead of the city's hosting of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. (Jack Guez/AFP)
  • Gali Atari, who won the Eurovision contest in 1979, performs during a rehearsal ahead of the finale in Tel Aviv on May 17, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
  • An aerial view of the Eurovision Village in Tel Aviv during the second semifinals of the Eurovision song contest on May 16, 2019. (Courtesy Tel Aviv Municipality)
  • Netta Barzilai, who won the 2018 Eurovision Contest, performs during a rehearsal ahead of the 2019 finale in Tel Aviv on May 17, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
  • Israeli fans roar for Kobi Marimi, the Israeli contestant for Eurovision 2019, singing 'Home,' at a Friday dress rehearsal for the May 18, 2019 show (Jessica Steinberg/Times of Israel)
  • Proud Norwegian fans cheer on xx, their country's pick for Eurovision 2019, at the May 16, 2019 semifinal (Jessica Steinberg/Times of Israel)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s Eurovision song contest finals.

8:21 pm

Douze must-reads: ToI’s Eurovision highlights, while we wait for the real action

With less than two hours to go before the final gets under way, here are 12 must-reads from ToI’s Eurovision coverage this past year.

(All Times of Israel’s Eurovision coverage over the years is posted here.)

1. Where it all began: Israel’s Netta Barzilai wins Eurovision song contest

2. Netta’s celebratory press conference: Eurovision winner Barzilai jubilant: ‘How great we got to change Israel’s image’

Israel’s Netta Barzilai after winning the final of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 12, 2018. (AFP/Francisco Leong)

3. Our 2018 winner’s personal story: ‘A one-woman band’: How Israel’s Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai rose to fame

4. Roger Waters et al try to spoil the show: 140 artists, 6 of them Israeli, urge boycott of Eurovision if hosted by Israel

5. So what do we think of Israel’s 2019 entry? Like a ‘memorial’ lament: Israel’s Eurovision pick doesn’t quite bring it ‘Home’

Kobi Marimi, winner of the reality show ‘Rising Star’ and Israel’s 2019 Eurovision entrant, performs at the show’s final on February 12, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

6. The taxi drivers get ready: Tel Aviv taxi drivers brush up on English ahead of Eurovision

7. Rehearsing as rockets from Gaza rain down nearby: Eurovision entrants rehearse in Tel Aviv as rockets rain on south

8. Israel’s four winners share their secrets of success: Past winners get mystical when sharing the secret of Israel’s Eurovision success

Izhar Cohen and Alphabeta, the winners of the 1978 Eurovision, Israel’s first time winning the song contest (Courtesy Eurovision Israel)

9. The first semifinal: Tel Aviv Eurovision semifinal soars on glitz and stilts, with politics sidelined

10. Amerivision? Eurovision, the kitsch song extravaganza, may be coming to America

The Shalva Band performs at the second Eurovision 2019 semifinal in Tel Aviv on May 16, 2019 (YouTube screenshot)

11. Shalva wows the world: The real winners of 2nd Eurovision semifinal? Shalva Band wows the world

12. Kutiman’s 3-minute Eurovision history: WATCH: The 63-year-history of Eurovision in three minutes

8:18 pm

Police ask public to avoid Eurovision Village due to overcrowding

Police in Tel Aviv are asking the public to keep away from the Eurovision Village due to the large crowds gathered to watch the song competition finals.

According to Channel 12 news, more than 100,000 fans gathered at the Village in Charles Clore Park to watch the semifinals last night, and estimated that even more are there tonight.

The adjacent Herbert Samuel Esplanade is closed to vehicles in both directions. Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.

7:31 pm

Eurovision final expected to draw 200 million viewers

An estimated 200 million viewers worldwide, more than the Super Bowl, are expected to tune in tonight to watch the 26 finalists belt out their tunes to be crowned the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Thousands of fans will watch the final on giant screens outside the venue and at the Eurovision Village in downtown Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, a shoutout to our colleague Richard Ferrer, editor of the UK Jewish News, who is in Tel Aviv liveblogging Eurovision with a particularly British flair here.

7:12 pm

Dutch, Australian contestants bookies’ favorite for 2019 Eurovision

The Netherlands and Australia are the bookmakers’ favorites going into tonight’s Eurovision song contest finals.

Dutch contestant Duncan Laurence — whose chances of winning are close to even — hopes to end a 44-year drought for the Netherlands in the long-running spectacle, when he sits at the piano to sing his power ballad “Arcade.”

He came out as bisexual in 2016 and has called for tolerance and understanding, saying his love of music provided a refuge during a difficult upbringing as a “mini-Harry Potter lookalike.”

Despite only coming into the competition in the last few years, Australia is ranked as the second strongest contender, with odds on the Eurovision site giving it an 11 percent chance of winning.

Dressed in an extravagant white dress, Kate Miller-Heidke’s version of “Zero Gravity” appears likely to propel her to stardom far beyond her country’s own borders.

— with AFP

7:08 pm

Eurovision final snarling traffic in downtown Tel Aviv

Residents and visitors in downtown Tel Aviv are facing huge traffic jams this afternoon, as the city gears up for the Eurovision final later this evening.

Herbert Samuel Esplanade is gridlocked for vehicles traveling in both directions, and the areas adjacent to Charles Clore Park, home of the Eurovision Village, is also blocked to most traffic.

Police said all of the parking garages in and around the Eurovision Village are at capacity, and have started to direct traffic in the area.

7:12 pm

