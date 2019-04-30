Dutch queen planned to swap Nazis for Belgian king — report

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicks off the company’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday with more details about his new “privacy-focused” vision for the social network — including end-to-end encryption for Messenger conversations and secure WhatsApp statuses that only friends can see.

The new features are part of his strategy for batting away Facebook’s growing array of critics, emboldened regulators and competitors. Zuckerberg acknowledges the skepticism of the company during his keynote.

“Look, I get that a lot of people aren’t sure that we are serious about this,” he says to laughter from the crowd. “We are committed to doing this well and to starting a new chapter for our products.”

Zuckerberg and his lieutenant, Sheryl Sandberg, have apologized repeatedly over the past year for Facebook’s ever-expanding list of mishaps over privacy, data misuse and security problems. Last week, the company said it is setting aside $3 billion to cover a possible fine from the Federal Trade Commission over privacy violations. Facebook has suffered hacks, allowed hate speech and live-streamed mass-shooting horror.

Amid all that, Zuckerberg is focusing Facebook’s future by emphasizing private messaging and Facebook’s role in “communities.”

A redesigned Facebook app and desktop version of the site puts private groups in the center of the page. More than 400 million users are in groups — or Facebook pages meant to bring people with similar ideas together. The redesign is structured to make it as easy to connect with groups as with individual friends, Zuckerberg says.

The redesigned mobile app is live for US users today, and the desktop version is coming later this year.

— AP