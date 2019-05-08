Edelstein at Independence Day ceremony: Israel succeeded and will continue to succeed ‘against all odds’

Speaking at the official state ceremony for Independence Day, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says that Israel was built on a belief that any odds can be overcome, and that must be what drives the country today as well:

“The people of Israel have one slogan: ‘against all odds.’ This country was founded by people who dreamed and believed. The children of Israel — do not get confused; dream, believe and succeed!

“We are a story about a rebellious and daring people with one slogan — ‘Against all odds.'”

“One of the highlights of the torches this year are people who succeeded against all odds. Some faced enormous challenges and some had to deal with an extremely cruel fate, but they never gave up. Today they are here, writing another chapter in our story — against all odds!

“I turn to you, the child who is watching the ceremony now. I know you are debating whether to go for your dream, wondering what they will say or whether you have a chance? I tell you now: Believe in yourself. You have a chance. And each and every one of us has a chance.

“This country arose thanks to men and women who, in the face of an impossible reality, succeeded in achieving tremendous achievements. They were not extraordinary geniuses and had no superpowers, but they believed they could succeed.

“Keep believing that you are part of a wonderful story that began in this country against all odds, and its continuation depends on you.”