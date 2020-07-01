The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events, including possible moves on West Bank annexation plans, as they happen.
Egypt opens airports, pyramids in bid to restart tourism
Egypt has reopened its airports, the Egyptian museum and the famed Giza Pyramids in Cairo, for the first time in more than three months since the coronavirus closure.
The national carrier, EgyptAir, said around 2,000 passengers left Cairo’s international airport on 14 international flights on Wednesday.
Two incoming flights carrying over 350 Ukrainian tourists landed in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada and the major resort and beach destination of Sharm el Sheikh in the southern part of Sinai Peninsula.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said around two dozen museums and tourist sites also received visitors with preventive measures in place against the coronavirus.
They include the Egyptian Museum, the Giza Pyramids and the Citadel of Saladin in Cairo, along with the ancient temple of Karnak and the famous Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut in the southern city of Luxor.
The government wants to revive the tourism sector, which had showed signs of recovery before the pandemic after years of instability.
— AP
Hebron sees 200 new virus infections in hours, area ordered locked down
The Palestinian government says nearly 200 new coronavirus infections have been found in the Hebron area alone Wednesday morning, a massive spike that surpasses Israel’s own record-breaking virus count.
A total of 280 cases have been confirmed in the West Bank as a whole since Wednesday morning, PA spokesman Ibrahim Melham says.
Local governor Jabarin al-Bakri has issued an order to lock down the Hebron governorate for five days starting this evening. Three Palestinians have died in Hebron over the past two days from the novel coronavirus.
Bakri orders non-essential businesses to close. Hebron residents will be allowed to leave their homes only for the purpose of visiting those businesses.
The lockdown will be enforced by security forces, Bakri says.
Israel’s Health Ministry says 162 cases were found nationwide since midnight, as cases there spike as well.
— Aaron Boxerman
Minister says disagreements delaying annexation moves
Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis, a confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirms that no major annexation announcement will occur today.
Akunis tells Army Radio that annexation moves will happen sometime this month, but not before the US gives its backing to the move.
He says he thinks the move could have been carried out today, but disagreements are standing in the way.
“[The need for] coordination with the Americans is not something that can be discounted,” he says.
Treasury looking to cut billions from civil servant salaries
The Finance Ministry is considering cutting billions of shekels from salaries and benefits in the public sector as it looks to carry out belt-tightening measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Army Radio reports.
The plan would cut NIS 45 billion from the state budget over three years, including lowering salaries for civil servants by some NIS 7 billion. Workers would no longer receive bonuses, R&R stipends, clothing allowances or some other types of per diems and state-funded benefits.
As expected the report garners a backlash from public sector earners. “We’re totally against it,” an official with a teachers’ union tells the station.
Lebanon reopens airport after three months
Lebanon’s only international airport has reopened following a more than three-month shutdown as part of the country’s lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The airport will operate at 10% capacity at first, bringing in around 2,000 travelers a day.
The first flight to arrive was Emirates from Dubai. Others scheduled Wednesday are from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, London and Paris.
Lebanon has been hit by an unprecedented economic and financial crisis and the government is hoping that the reopening of the airport will help bring in hard currency to prop up the economy.
Travelers from countries that do not provide PCR tests ahead of boarding will be tested upon arrival in Lebanon at the airline’s expense. Passengers must pay for a second test 72 hours later and will be required to quarantine if they test positive.
— AP
IDF shaves two months off compulsory service for men
The Israel Defense Forces announces that effective today, compulsory military service for males will be shortened from 32 months to 30 months.
The change is part of a law passed in 2016 that further cut mandatory service time for men, which was slashed to 32 months in 2015 after years in which male recruits served for 36 months. Women are required to serve 24 months unless they volunteer for a unit that requires additional service time.
The IDF, which is reported to oppose further shortening the time male conscripts serve, warns incoming recruits that any future change to the law will still affect them.
“We would like to bring to your attention that the possibility exists that after your enlistment the law will be revised, so if the duration of mandatory service changes, the new law will apply to you,” a letter to new recruits says.
— Alex Fulbright
Jerusalem, Ashdod record over 200 new cases alone as citywide lockdowns loom
Health Ministry data for individual cities shows a jump of nearly 120 cases in Jerusalem alone over the last day.
Ashdod, another hotspot, sees 94 cases since Tuesday morning, up to 764 from 670.
Bnei Brak records just over 50 cases, while Tel Aviv jumps by 46 cases.
Channel 12 news reports that several cities are preparing for the possibility that they will be locked down in the near future and local officials are trying to take steps to bring the virus under control before that point, including informational campaigns.
The mayor of Dimona, which is on the list according to the channel, says that he went as far as canceling his daughter’s wedding in a bid to set a personal example for residents.
“I hope there won’t be a closure, but if the trend continues maybe there won’t be a choice,” Benny Biton tells the channel.
859 coronavirus cases tallied in last 24 hours — ministry
The Health Ministry says there are now 25,547 confirmed coronavirus cases, a jump of 859 new cases since Tuesday morning.
The 24-hour tally would appear to be the largest since the start of the outbreak.
In another worrying sign, the ministry says the percentage of cases testing positive so far on Wednesday is over 5 percent.
The death toll remains at 320. The number of serious cases is up to 56, though the number of patients on ventilators remains at 24.
The ministry also confirms that there were 773 cases recorded on Tuesday, from just over 20,000 tests.
Italians seize 14 tons of Islamic State pep pills in world-record bust
Italian police say they have seized a world record 14-ton haul of amphetamines made by the Islamic State group in Syria.
The drug, in the form of 84 million tablets, was worth about a billion euros, police say in a statement, describing the operation as “the biggest seizure of amphetamines in the world.”
— AFP
Hamas calls for day of rage over annexation
Hamas is calling for a “day of rage” today in Gaza and the West Bank in response to the anticipated announcement of an Israeli plan to annex parts of the West Bank.
The Gazan branches of Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine will also take part in the event, saying they hope for “numerous and widespread participation” across Gaza and the West Bank.
According to statements by the Gaza-led terror group, protesters will gather in Gaza City and march westward towards the Mediterranean, perhaps to avoid contact with Israeli forces at Gaza’s border fence to the east.
“The resistance will topple our enemy’s ploy to divide our homeland,” Hamas spokesperson Hazim Qasim says in a statement.
— Aaron Boxerman
El Al shutting down all flights — report
The Globes business daily reports that El Al has also shut down its cargo flights and its CEO has ordered all ongoing cargo operations to be suspended and for all planes to return to Israel, even those in the middle of a multi-stop route.
The move comes as the airline struggles to stay afloat amid compounding losses. According to the report, cargo flights have seen diminishing returns, with other airlines now able to carry more cargo on passenger flights.
The daily describes it as a step toward a total shutdown of operations. The airlines three passenger flights Wednesday have also been canceled, though flights for Thursday remain on the schedule.
A quarterly report for January-March issued late Wednesday showed $140 million in losses for the company in the first quarter of 2020, versus $55 million in losses for the same period last year. Revenue was down to $320 million for the quarter, a drop from $428 million last year.
“The company cannot continue to bleed and has come to the conclusion that it’s better to stop flights than to lose money on flights it operates,” a Histadrut labor union official tells Globes.
El Al cancels all three passenger flights amid labor rhubarb
El Al flights from Tel Aviv to Paris and New York have been canceled amid stormy labor talks between the struggling carrier and pilots’ union. A flight from Paris to Tel Aviv has also been called off.
They are the only flights operated by El Al on Wednesday.
The Ynet news site reports that pilots refused to fly the routes after labor negotiations blew up Tuesday night.
The routes are among the few passenger flights still operated by the airline, which has slashed most of its workforce and shut down almost all activity in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
El Al flights to Cyprus, London and Zurich scheduled for Thursday remain on the schedule, according to Ben-Gurion airport.
Ministers squabble over probes of dirty dealings
Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) is lashing out at fellow cabinet member Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) after he says he could support the opening of a new probe into the so-called submarine affair, in which associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are accused in a massive bribery scheme involving contracts awarded to German shipbuilder Thyssenkrup.
“It seems Ashkenazi is speaking from the opposition benches,” she tells Army Radio, jabbing him over his role in the Harpaz affair, which involved aides to then-IDF chief Ashkenazi engaged in a smear campaign surrounding a succession tussle.
Supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have urged that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s role in the case be reexamined.
Making fun of the cabinet’s internecine fighting, Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg tweets “Wednesday for the paritetic government.”
As virus spreads, South Korea may crack down on houses of worship
South Korea is considering including religious facilities on the same list with nightclubs, hostess bars and karaoke rooms as “high risk” venues for the spread of COVID-19 following a slew of transmissions tied to church gatherings.
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says during a virus meeting on Wednesday that more than 40% of the country’s newly confirmed infections over the previous three days have been traced back to places of worship.
“If religious facilities continue to be an environment for infections by failing to implement anti-virus measures, it will be inevitable for the government to designate (them) as high-risk facilities and enforce strong restrictions,” Chung says.
High-risk facilities are advised to close or otherwise must enforce anti-virus measures, including distancing, temperature checks, keeping customer lists and requiring employees and visitors to wear masks. They are also required to register visitors with smartphone QR codes so they could be easily located when needed.
Israel, which has looked to South Korea as a model, has allowed houses of worship to reopen under social distancing guidelines. A study of infection zones in March had found synagogues to be the largest culprit of helping the disease spread.
— with AP
Hamas said to shoot rockets at sea, but reports questionable
Hebrew-language media are reporting that Hamas terrorists fired some 20 rockets from Gaza into the sea overnight, seemingly as a protest against annexation plans.
The Israeli reports cite unspecified “Palestinian reports,” though in Palestinian media, all reports are attributed to Israeli reports.
The Israelis are seemingly working off of a few tweets out of Gaza that mentioned rockets fired overnight. One journalist tweeted at 1:45 a.m. that Hamas fired eight rockets into the sea as part of a test.
Video posted on social media purports to show the rockets being fired, though an Israeli journalist who tweeted the footage later admits it is from 2018 and apologizes.
The Israeli army says it does not know of Hamas shooting any rockets into the sea or anywhere else overnight, Walla reporter Amir Bohbot tweets.
Ashkenazi: No annexation moves expected today
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tells Army Radio that he does not believe there will be any moves on annexation today.
“I don’t know if there will be an announcement on extending sovereignty, you need to ask the prime minister about that. It seems unreasonable that it will happen today,” he tells Army Radio.
The station reports that Ashkenazi told US officials on Tuesday that Israel needs to wait for more international buy-in before going ahead with the move.
“This is a long process that needs to be done via a dialogue, without harming stability, and we are in the midst of that … The prime minister understands that this needs to be an ordered process and we won’t go through with it without a situational update from defense officials,” the former IDF chief says.
