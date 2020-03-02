The Times of Israel is liveblogging Israel’s election day and other Monday events as they happen.
Election officials say polling inspectors up from 3,000 in September to 5,000
The Central Election Committee says the number of inspectors at polling stations has gone up from 3,000 in the September elections to 5,000 today.
Each inspector is responsible for two to four polling stations during the day, and will be assigned to one polling station during the evening, where he or she will film the entire proceedings. The CEC emphasizes that these inspectors are the only ones permitted to film in polling stations, and that anyone else doing so will be committing a criminal offense.
— Sue Surkes
Some 14.5% of voters cast votes by 10 a.m., in slight drop from September
The Central Elections Committee’s director general Orly Adas reports that 14.5 percent of eligible voters have cast their ballots by 10 a.m. — half a percentage point down on that same time during the last election in September, but “much better than we expected.”
She says that several rumors stating that Itamar Ben Gvir’s extreme right-wing party, Otzma Yehudit, has pulled out of the election are untrue.
With Israel one of the only nations so far (following Iran and Slovakia) to hold elections during the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s specially adapted polling stations for citizens in quarantine are attracting international attention, according to Adas.
She says crowds are building up at these special polling stations, partly because it takes longer to process each voter, ensuring that sterile conditions are maintained.
Netanyahu says Israelis can go to the polls without fear of coronavirus
Voting in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urges the public to go to the polls, saying there is no fear of contracting coronavirus.
“I urge the citizens of Israel to go vote. This is a great democratic right and we should be proud of it,” Netanyahu says.
“We have done everything we can against the coronavirus. Everything is under control and we have taken every possible measure. Don’t believe fake news, you can vote with determination and confidence.”
Lapid: Today is a choice between unity and and hate
Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid, voting in Tel Aviv, says: “I didn’t go to vote for a party today, I went to vote for what kind of country we will have here tomorrow.
“Will we have a country that’s good and fair and respectful and unifying or a country of division and hate?”
Election Committee shoots down limousine ride offer for Likud voters in Eilat
Some entrepreneurial Likud supporters in Eilat have been offering to pick up party voters in a limousine to take them to polling stations in the city “in style,” while providing them light refreshments on the way.
Yisrael Beytenu is having none of it, petitioning the Central Elections Committee against the ad.
The CEC rules that the offer constitutes election bribery and orders the two individuals behind the ad to take it down immediately. It accepts the Likud party’s stance that the offer was not connected to the party.
— with Sue Surkes
More from Rivlin on the futility of a third national vote
The president says Israelis “don’t deserve this never-ending instability. We deserve a government that works for us.”
He adds: “I ask you to go and vote. Every vote is the right one. Every vote is your voice. Go out and make it heard.”
Joint List’s Tibi: Today we’ll make history and win at least 15 seats
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi votes in his hometown Taibe alongside his mother, brother and two daughters.
“Today, we will make history. We are going to realize an unprecedented achievement — at least 15 seats,” he tells reporters before casting his ballot.
Though he is not the leader of the predominantly Arab list, Tibi has been demonized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throughout the campaign as its face, with the slogan “It’s either Bibi or Tibi.”
Rivlin says he’s deeply ashamed to be voting a third time: ‘We don’t deserve this’
Voting in Jerusalem’s Beit Hakerem neighborhood, President Reuven Rivlin is far from celebratory, saying he is ashamed to be voting for a third time in less than a year.
“This is normally a festive day, but the truth is that I don’t feel celebratory,” he states. “I only feel a sense of deep shame when I face you, my fellow citizens.
“We simply don’t deserve this. We don’t deserve another horrible election campaign that descends into filth, like the one that ends today.”
Israelis under home quarantine for coronavirus cast votes at special locations
Voting begins at 16 special polling stations across the country for 5,630 Israelis under quarantine due to concerns of possible exposure to the coronavirus.
The temporary polling stations, made up of two small tents with an adjoining window, are staffed by Magen David Adom paramedics wearing protective gear. Voters are each given a pack with a mask and gloves which they must put on after applying anti-bacterial gel.
The votes, which are placed in a specially lined ballot box, will be sent to the Central Elections Committee after voting ends, where they will counted by staff also wearing protective gear.
At one of the special polling stations just outside the city of Modiin, some 30 people were lining up to vote, with the process for each voter taking around 5-10 minutes each.
“It feels hysterical. It feels over the top. But we will respect it,” says Yishai Akker from nearby the city of Givat Shmuel who returned last week from a family skiing trip to Italy. Asked if he was worried about contracting the virus from other voters, Akker, first in the queue, says, “That’s why we wanted to be first. So that we wouldn’t be in contact with others or materials touched by others.
“But,” he adds, “we didn’t want to give up on the right.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Shas activists offer voters charms against coronavirus at polling stations
Shas activists are distributing kameas, or charms, offering divine protection against the coronavirus at polling stations in Jerusalem.
At one station in the Talpiot neighborhood, a police officer tells voters that there is nothing illegal about this, since other parties are giving out fliers and this is no different.
On Army Radio on Sunday evening, Shas leader Aryeh Deri was asked about the legality of the kameas, and claimed that everything Shas was doing to encourage voters had been checked and approved by legal authorities.
Voting in his hometown, Gantz says hopes for ‘process of healing’ to begin
Voting in his hometown of Rosh Ha’ayin, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz says he hopes for a “process of healing” to begin following today’s national vote.
“The last few days we have all been exposed to lies, recordings and a system that tries to pit us against each other,” he says.
“Hopefully on this day we will begin the process of healing and begin living together with each other. I urge everyone to go vote. Do not be drawn after lies.”
— Raoul Wootliff
