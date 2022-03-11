Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022
EU proposes extra 500 million euros in military aid for Ukraine
VERSAILLES, France — The European Union proposes to double financing for military aid to Ukraine by an additional 500 million euros to help Kyiv’s forces battle Russia’s invasion, the bloc’s foreign policy chief says.
Josep Borrell says he is “certain” EU leaders meeting in France will agree to expand the spending package that has seen the bloc fund weapons going to Ukraine.
