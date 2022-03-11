Join our Community
EU proposes extra 500 million euros in military aid for Ukraine

By AFP 11 March 2022, 11:43 am Edit
European Union Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a debate on Foreign interference in all democratic processes in the European Union, including disinformation, during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on March 8, 2022. (Frederick FLORIN / AFP)
VERSAILLES, France — The European Union proposes to double financing for military aid to Ukraine by an additional 500 million euros to help Kyiv’s forces battle Russia’s invasion, the bloc’s foreign policy chief says.

Josep Borrell says he is “certain” EU leaders meeting in France will agree to expand the spending package that has seen the bloc fund weapons going to Ukraine.

