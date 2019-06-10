Ex-Labor MK’s lawyer: There was nothing sexual about my client touching his colleague’s tush

The lawyer of Labor MK Eitan Broshi commends party chairman Avi Gabbay for apologizing to his client for calling him a sex offender.

Gabbay used the term to describe Broshi after the latter faced accusations in 2018 that he sexually harassed a woman 15 years earlier in an elevator, and claims that he sexually harassed and assaulted a female subordinate when he served as a battalion commander in the Israel Defense Forces. Broshi had also recently touched a female MK from his party inappropriately, and then apologized for his actions.

“Gabbay did the right thing when he retracted [his remarks],” Ilan Bombach tells Army Radio. “Broshi has already apologized for this small incident with Nahmias-Verbin, which had no sexual element to it.”

The attorney was referring to accusations made by Labor MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin, who said Broshi touched her on the buttocks during a party field trip. She subsequently accepted his apology.