Firebrand Hadar Muchtar appointed head of Likud’s youth campaign division

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party announces that Hadar Muchtar has been appointed head of the party’s youth campaign division.

Muchtar, 24, ran in the 2022 election as the leader of her short-lived “Fiery Youth” party, which ultimately won just 0.18 percent of the vote, far below the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Since then, she has primarily made a name for herself as a right-wing agitator and TikTok personality, and is known for frequenting anti-government protests to argue with participants.

“Hadar, 24, has a master’s degree in computer science, is a veteran of the IDF’s Unit 8200, and is a public opinion leader,” Likud says.

Muchtar has long boasted of having a master’s in computer science — which she is currently studying for at Tel Aviv University — despite only completing a bachelor’s degree at the University of Haifa.

She served in the military as part of the Atuda program that combines an academic degree and a six-year stint as a career soldier. However, she was released from the military after just two years and was forced to pay a fine. She began her officers’ course in March 2023 and joined the Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 8200 in July 2023. But after major disagreements with her commanders following the October 7, 2023, onslaught, she was relocated to another part of the army for the remainder of her service.

The announcement follows reports yesterday that Muchtar had been vying for a spot on the far-right Otzma Yehudit party’s candidate list in the upcoming election, but that its leader, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, turned her down.