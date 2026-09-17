Footage show settlers shooting and throwing stones at West Bank village, setting fire to trees
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets publish footage showing several settlers, most of them masked, throwing stones at the village of Burqa in the Ramallah area.
In addition, one settler is filmed setting fire to an area near the village where olive trees are located.
One of the settlers is also seen firing a handgun at the village.
There are currently no reports of injuries in the incident.
شاهد | جانب من هجوم المستوطنين على أراضي المواطنين وإضرامهم النار فيها في بلدة برقا، شرق رام الله pic.twitter.com/7QSyGKR5Wu
— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) September 17, 2026
شاهد | لحظة إضرام المستوطنين النار في أراضي المواطنين على أطراف قرية برقا، شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/GWoHIGmZZ0
— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) September 17, 2026
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