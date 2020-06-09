Former Miss Hitler entrant, other UK neo-Nazis, sent to prison

Four people, including a former Miss Hitler entrant, have been sentenced to prison by a British court for belonging to the anti-Semitic far-right National Action group.

Alice Cutter, who joked about blowing up a synagogue and using a Jew’s head as a soccer ball, is sentenced to three years, while her ex-partner Mark Jones gets five years, according to Sky News.

Two other members get four-and-a-half years and 18 months respectively.

Cutter had entered the anti-Semitic Miss Hitler beauty contest run by NA in 2016 under the name Buchenwald Princess, according to The Independent.