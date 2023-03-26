Former PM Bennett: ‘We have to save the State of Israel, nothing less… There must be no bloodshed”

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett warns: “Israel is in greater danger than at any time since the Yom Kippur war [in 1973] — security danger, diplomatic danger, economic danger, in danger of falling apart.”

Speaking by phone to Channel 12, he says: “I call from here to prime minister Netanyahu… to withdraw the dismissal of Gallant, to completely suspend the overhaul until after Independence Day [in a month] and enter a period of discussion; I know for certain that the opposition is ready.

“It doesn’t matter who is right… The reform is simply not relevant. What is relevant is preserving our country as a unified, functional country.

As tens of thousands participate in spontaneous demonstrations nationwide, Bennett adds: “And I urge all the protesters… all the citizens of Israel… do everything, but without violence, without bloodshed… There must be no bloodshed.”

Bennett says “our enemies are closely watching everything that is happening in the State of Israel…. They are trying to unite to capitalize” on any weakness. He cites Iran, Hezbollah, and terror groups in Gaza, and warns: “If you open fire on us, we will unite — there won’t be a single Israeli who won’t participate in our defense.”

Bennett stresses: “We have to save the state of Israel, nothing less. … This is a time for leadership. Netanyahu must make the first step [to heal the internal rifts]. The opposition will stretch out its hand in return.”