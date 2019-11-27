France warns of possible re-imposition of Iran nuclear sanctions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks his supporters who came to a solidarity rally last night in Tel Aviv.

“You moved me, but I have one request: It’s important to act responsibly, within the bounds of the law, without over-zealousness or violence,” Netanyahu says in a video.

“We respect the law and the courts — I’m sure justice will be served,” he adds.

Last night, thousands of people gathered in downtown Tel Aviv in a show of support for the prime minister, five days after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced criminal charges against him.

Netanyahu and his spokesperson insisted after the rally that 15,000 people had attended, but at the time, the Tel Aviv municipality estimated turnout to be between 2,000 and 5,000.