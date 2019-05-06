Gabbay welcomes Gaza truce, but slams PM for ‘strengthening’ terror groups

Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen says that workers and business owners in southern Israel affected by the two-day onslaught of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip are eligible for financial assistance.

Cohen tells the Ynet news site that “full compensation will be given to both workers and businesses” in the wake of the deadly flare-up on Saturday and Sunday.

He goes on to say that “it’s clear to all of us that the next round of hostilities will come.”

“Hamas is a terrorist organization and we must bring it down,” he says. “Anyone who thinks we will be able to reach a political settlement does not understand reality.”

“We are expecting a major confrontation, one that is vital for the residents of the south who have become prisoners of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.”