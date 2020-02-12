Gantz calls publication of UN list ‘a dark day for human rights’

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki welcomes the UN Human Rights Council’s publication of a list of companies that it says are working in settlements in the West Bank.

“The publication of this list of companies and parties working in the settlements is a victory for international law,” he says in a statement posted on the ministry’s Facebook page.

Malki also calls on member states of the UN Human Rights Council to study the list and to recommend and instruct the companies on it to terminate their operations in the settlements.

Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian mission to the United Kingdom, also welcomes the publication of the list.

“A good day for peace & the international rules based order. And a timely message for those who push us towards chaos & lawlessness,” he tweets.

