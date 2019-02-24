Gaza protesters call for Abbas resignation at rally against PA leader

Israeli security forces arrest two Palestinian women at a checkpoint outside Ramallah in the West Bank, according to a police statement.

A woman from Nablus aroused suspicion of guards at the Qalandia checkpoint when she approached the crossing in the vehicle lane, and refused to stop when asked, the statement says. Security forces arrest her after firing in the air.

Earlier in the day, police say a Palestinian woman from the Ramallah area was arrested at the Qalandia crossing after Israeli security forces found a knife in her belongings.

Both women are taken for questioning by the border police.